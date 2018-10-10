State still dealing with drought

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spafford & Sons Eight percent of the state, primarily in north central Vermont, is in severe drought while moderate drought conditions extend further west and south covering nearly 41 percent of the state. Pictured: Tom and Tim Williams of Spafford and Sons Water Wells.

MIDDLEBURY | According to a news statement by Elle O’Casey director of communications and outreach for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, 73 percent of Vermont is still experiencing dry or drought conditions, even after the somewhat rainy start to October.

And while it may even still be raining this week, O’Casey advised that state officials are asking Vermonters to take steps to conserve water.

“The state is asking Vermonters to report low or dry wells using a newly-created a crowd-sourced drought map,” she said.

The state has cited recent drought data posted by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Low levels of precipitation can be made worse by high temperatures and evaporation rates. This can lead to a range of impacts from stunted lawns, poor crop and tree health, and depleted surface and groundwater supplies,” according to State Climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, a professor at the University of Vermont and member of the state’s new Drought Task Force.

North central Vermont is experiencing the lowest levels of precipitation: Eight percent of the state is in severe drought while moderate drought conditions extend further west and south covering nearly 41 percent of the state.

According to O’Casey, the Drought Task Force “helps coordinate information and responds to emerging drought issues.”

The well map will help show where water supply shortages are occurring; it will also act an early warning system for future droughts.

According to a new statement by O’Casey, “This information helps the state to recommend conservation practices early in a drought event, potentially avoiding widespread water outages for others in the same area...“

Drinking water wells that run low or dry can be dangerous. If a well runs dry and loses pressure, it may draw in contaminated water from nearby sources such as a septic system, or through small leaks in the system. If a resident notices sediment or a change in the taste or color of the water, it may be a sign that the water supply is running low.

To evaluate possible health risks, test your drinking water for bacteria. To order a drinking water test kit call 800-660-9997. To find water conservation tips, call the Vermont Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division at 802-828-1535.