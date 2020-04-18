Stay-at-home order extended

MONTPELIER | Last week, Gov. Phil Scott extended the Vermont State of Emergency order through May 15, which also extends the expiration date of all corresponding orders and directives issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original State of Emergency, issued on March 13, was set to expire on April 15, as were the subsequent mitigation measures. As a result of this extension, all measures, including the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order, are now in effect until midnight on May 15 (note, schools remain dismissed for in-person instruction through the end of the school year).

“These are incredibly difficult times, and I know this extension is disappointing news for many. But the fact is, Vermonters are literally saving hundreds of lives by staying home,” said Scott. “We are making big sacrifices to save lives, but we cannot let our foot off the gas just yet.

“We will continue to watch the trends, and as soon as the data shows a downward trend, we can open the spigot, a quarter turn at a time, to get folks back to work in a way that’s responsible and safe...,” Scott added.

Modeling shows that the mitigation measures have slowed the expected spread of this contagious disease but that the state has not yet hit its peak number of cases.

As a result, Scott, in consultation with Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., extended the order and all associated social-distancing measures.

Since declaring the Vermont State of Emergency in mid-March, Scott has directed a number of strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19. ■