Stopping the marijuana train

File photo Guy Page

Just last week, the ‘smart money’ in Montpelier was saying the ‘tax and regulate’ marijuana legalization train couldn’t be stopped. No matter how many real-life problems were raised, the momentum was said to be unstoppable.

Vermonters might be surprised to know that earlier this year, tax and regulate legalization in fellow blue state New Jersey also was considered an unstoppable train.

Gov. Chris Murphy (D) had the throttle wide open: The New Jersey Legislature (D-controlled) and advocacy groups were happily stoking the engine. The spokesman for pro-legalization NORML predicted that if commercial pot is legalized, “everything will be better.” Polls supposedly showed public support. Legislative approval seemed like a slam-dunk.

No wonder that on Feb. 12, “Jersey Matters” public affairs television host Larry Mendte told legalization opponent Methodist Bishop Jethro Jones that “it still seems like it’s a train that can’t be stopped.” Bishop Jones prophetically replied: “I’ve seen trains that folks said couldn’t be stopped, and they just went derailed.”

Six weeks later, that’s exactly what happened. Faced with declining enthusiasm and looming failure, Murphy withdrew support. Why? According to the March 25 New York Times:

Serious money people in the New Jersey Legislature did the math and decided tax revenue might not cover expenses.

Lawmakers charged with keeping roads safe worried legalization would flood the streets with impaired drivers.

Most of all, legislators deeply concerned with improving the lives of minorities began to question the supposed “social justice” benefits of marijuana legalization. Bishop Jones said April 19 legalization would make life worse for minority communities. “We as a people can no longer stand on the promises of people in power,” he said. “It’s time to take a stand that Moses took with Pharaoh – ‘Let our people go.’ More drugs in our community will only succeed in continuing to devastate and destroy the lives of our people.”

Bishop Jones and other leaders in the African-American community instead called for decriminalization (which Vermont already has) and expungement (which is being discussed).

Even the New York Times – hardly a politically suspect publication for New Jersey (or Vermont) liberals – on March 27 said the concerns are justified: “For states like California and Massachusetts, legalizing marijuana has led to some negative results: underwhelming tax revenue; a host of public health and safety concerns, such as keeping the drug out of teenagers’ hands; and a burgeoning industry dominated by white corporate interests even as advocates in Hispanic and black communities say their neighborhoods have been most negatively affected by the drug.”

Each of the concerns raised in New Jersey has been expressed to the House Government Operations Committee now considering S54, Vermont’s tax and regulate marijuana bill.