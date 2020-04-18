Study: Addison County third in small business owners

MIDDLEBURY | A study released April 10 by SmartAsset highlighted the places in Vermont with the most small business owners. Addison County placed third among Vermont counties with the most small business owners.

The study rankings are based on one of the key factors in SmartAsset’s “2020 Best Places for Small Business Owners Study”: business income”.

The analysis measured the percentage of residents in each county that depend on small business income. Addison County was one of the places where small business representation was highest.

Addison County was ranked in third place in the state as follows:

27.38% in small business returns

8.61% in small business income

$9,320 in income taxes

45.18 on the Smart Asset small business returns index

For additional clarity, an online interactive map allows users to see the best counties for small business owners in the state. You can also zoom between states and a national map to see the top spots in each region. Also, when you scroll over any county you can learn about that region’s small business statistics.

To access the online map, visit: https://smartasset.com/retirement/athene-annuity-review#vermont/small-business-returns. ■