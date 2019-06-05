Study: Rutland County has ‘most affordable homes’

× Expand Photo provided by NeighborWorks of Western Vermont Rutland County: The most real estate money can buy in Vermont. Photo: A Rutland City neighborhood.

RUTLAND | If you’re searching for an affordable place to live in Vermont, you may want to consider Rutland County. According the Rutland Regional Marketing Committee, the county has Vermont’s lowest home acquisition cost, as a percentage of median income.

A new study by Sargeant Appraisal Service reveals home ownership costs in the Rutland area are “dramatically lower than many areas of the state.”

According to Sean Sargeant, the principal of Sargeant Appraisal Service, “Rutland County buyers are effectively paying eighty-five cents on the dollar for a home. They can use this savings to ‘buy-up’ in quality and condition, or just keep the difference in their wallet.”

Sargeant’s study included state data showing affordability metrics county-by-county. The variables included home price, property taxes, insurance costs, salary, and median income, Sargeant said.

The study shows that “(the) affordability ratio shows the percentage of the median county income required to afford the median-priced home in Rutland County is just 85 percent.”

Surprisingly, unlike Chittenden County, the data shows it is much cheaper to buy a good home in Rutland County than it is to rent.

“Rutland County has the best affordability metrics in Vermont, but with the lowest active inventory in 12 years, it may never be this affordable again,” Sargeant said.

According to the study, following Rutland County, the highest affordability ratios are Washington County and Grand Isle County at 100 percent of median income, followed by Windham (101 percent), Windsor (106 percent), Bennington (111 percent), Addison (114 percent), Lamoille (133 percent) and Chittenden (139 percent.)

“In a nutshell, people can buy a home in Rutland County for dramatically less than in most of the state,” said Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. “Add in our access to world-class recreation, arts, education and quality of life, and you get much more for the money.”

Along with improved real estate opportunities, Project VISION is helping reshape the Rutland County area, too.

Just a few of the local organizations helping drive positive change in making the area family friendly include the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, Rutland Police Department, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, Green Mountain Power, Community College of Vermont, Rutland Regional Medical Center and many more organizations. Project VISION aims to continue to alleviate issues associated with crime, poverty and addiction by addressing the core problems facing Rutland.

Cited in a recent news release about the study, Rutland-area newcomers Savannah and Dan Crowther left Oregon for a new experience.

“We found a beautiful home in a wonderful (Rutland) neighborhood that is affordable,” Savannah Crowther said. “Equally important, we have found Rutland and the region to be incredibly welcoming, and we already have developed a nice network of friends.”