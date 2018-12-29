Sugarmaking seminar at MUHS

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio On Jan. 12, the Addison County Sugarmakers Association will sponsor its 2019 Addison County Maple Seminar at Middlebury Union High School in Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | After a busy 2018 collecting, boiling and marketing maple syrup, local sugarmakers will huddle to prepare for the 2019 sap run.

On Jan. 12, the Addison County Sugarmakers Association will sponsor its 2019 Addison County Maple Seminar at Middlebury Union High School in Middlebury.

The following week, all-day conferences will be offered on Jan. 19 at the School for International Training Graduate Institute in Brattleboro, located at 1 Kipling Rd. and on Jan. 26 at Lamoille Union Middle School in Hyde Park.

The events are co-sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association (VMSMA).

The registration fee is $10 for VMSMA members, $40 for non-members and $5 for students. Lunch is available for an extra $15, or participants may bring their own.

To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Amanda Voyer at 802-858-9444 by Jan. 2.

According to UVM’s Mark Isselhardt, “Participants will have a choice of several workshops in five tracks: maple production and innovation, maple business management, regulations and maple, sugarbush health and marketing and media.

“Topics range from developing a business plan, designing effective websites and hiring and retaining employees to industry trends, strategies to mitigate climate change impacts on sap yields and the implications of the Food Safety Modernization Act for producers. Several sessions are designed for novice sugarmakers, too.”

Complete program details can be found in the December 2018 “Maple Mainline” at uvm.edu/extension-maple. Information for the Addison County Maple Seminar event, which features several workshop sessions and a trade show, may be found at addisoncountymaple.org.