Summer of ‘20 closure of Main Street

MIDDLEBURY | In a special Middlebury Selectboard meeting held June 4 to update the community on Middlebury’s downtown rail and bridge project, VTrans project manager Jon Griffin, Kubricky’s Mark Alexander, Kubricky senior construction manager Nathan Speanburg and VHB lead engineer Aaron Guyette reviewed what the project accomplished in 2018.

The trio explained to board members, stage by stage, to the end of the project. They included the construction activities that are planned, the timeline for these activities and what they anticipate the impacts of the work to be on the community.

The presentation’s focal point was the 10-week closure of Main Street and Merchants Row next summer to rebuild 3,500 feet of the downtown rail corridor and replace the Main Street and Merchants Row bridges with a tunnel.

Excavating and handling contaminated soils, transporting 400 pieces of precast concrete through town, managing cross-town traffic and keeping downtown open to visitors and locals were some of the more notable topics of discussion and attendee questions.

The presentation concluded with the final landscaping plans for Triangle Park and the town’s new Lazarus Park and several renderings illustrating what downtown will look like post-construction.

Video recordings of Middlebury Selectboard meetings are available on the Middlebury Community Television (MCTV) web site at middleburycommunitytv.org or on MCTV’s YouTube Channel.