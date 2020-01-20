Supreme Court listens to Act 46 case in Middlebury

Photo by Lou Varrichio Supreme-Court-1 After a public hearing held at Middlebury College Jan. 15, Vermont Supreme Court justices will decide the fate of Act 46 sometime in the new year.

MIDDLEBURY | The outcome of a Vermont Supreme Court hearing, held at Middlebury College on Jan. 15, will likely decide the fate of controversial Act 46, the state’s school-merger law.

While the judges won’t rule on the case for weeks, possibly months, education officials, parents, high school students, and other stakeholders were in attendance at the public hearing held in the college’s McCullough Student Center.

Many in attendance were there to get their first look at the state’s five-member supreme court bench. Others were there to better understand the issue as well as the arguments for and against it.

The public hearing focused on the case of Athens School District (and others) versus the Vermont Board of Education. The school district’s case against forced mergers was presented to the court by Vermont attorney David Kelley.

Assistant Attorney General David Boyd represented the Board of Education in defending the law’s constitutionality.

More than 30 school boards are represented in the “Athens” lawsuit.

Both attorneys argued vigorously, for and against, often citing arcane sections of the law including the history of the law as well as specific lawmakers involved in crafting Act 46 leading up to it being signed into law by Gov. Peter Shumlin (D) in June 2015.

Visibly nervous in front of the bench and with the campus auditorium filled with over 200 attendees, Kelley never-the-less articulately argued the school district’s anti-merger case along state constitutional lines.

× Expand Photos by Lou Varricchio Supreme-Court-2 Educators, students, parents and other stakeholders in the Act 46 debate filled a Middlebury campus auditorium for a special Vermont Supreme Court hearing on the law.

He demonstrated that the civilian board created by the legislature to enforce Act 46 has extra-municipal powers that fall far outside what the Vermont Constitution describes. And because school districts are actually municipal governmental bodies, with their own elected officials, an unelected body deciding the fate of school merges is unconstitutional.

Boyd vigorously defended the constitutionality of the law; he stressed that the Act 46 board and the process are a democratic process. During the defense, he frequently consulted a large, three-ring binder volume of the law and was able to cite, chapter and verse, why the Board of Education believes the law is constitutional.

“The state legislature decided there was a statewide problem that needed to be addressed,” Boyd said. “(In 2015, when the law went into effect) there was declining enrollment that was unevenly distributed around the state.”

In arguing against Act 46, Kelley told the judges that the school-merger law challenges the constitutional rights of local voters to decide on how to handle their local schools. A centralized, appointed authority making the decisions did not sound like “democracy” to Kelley. He was also puzzled about the intent of Act 46 and how it is being implemented statewide.

“The understanding was (as the law so states…that) if it’s not necessary to merge you, if you are indeed an affordable school with good outcomes, then this bill seeks to leave you alone,” he said. None of the justices found fault with Kelley’s reading of Act 46’s intent.

In reaction to Kelley and one justice’s comment about an appointed board deciding the mergers, Boyd reacted with confidence.

After nearly 90 minutes, the gavel sounded and the justices left the stage. Their decision will be announced in the coming weeks. ■