Suspicious fire under investigation

RUTLAND | A suspicious South Main Street fire in downtown Rutland is under investigation by local and state authorities.

On May 1, at approximately 5:09 a.m., the Rutland City Fire Department responded to 75 S. Main St. for a structure fire alarm in a residence owned by William Dydo of Castleton.

According to a report released to the news media on May 2, prepared by Vermont State Police Detective Senor Sgt. Thomas Williams, Det. Sgt. Steve Otis-VSP, Investigator Tim Angell-DFS, and Rutland City Police Det. Emilio Rosario, “Upon arrival, heavy fire was encountered on the south side rear of the structure. A two car garage was heavily involved in fire and the residence to the south was beginning to show signs of heat damage from the fire. The Rutland City Fire Department made an aggressive attack, knocking down the bulk of the fire and stopping its spread throughout the structure and to the neighboring structure. There was heavy fire damage in the building on all floors with smoke and water damage throughout the structure.”

The report noted that 10 occupants were inside the structure sleeping in the first and second floors.

“One of the residents awoke to the fire and alerted the others. No injuries were reported to the occupants or the fire fighters. The Red Cross assisted with services for the 10 displaced residents,” the report stated.

“Rutland City Fire Chief Jim Larsen contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosions Unit and requested assistance with determining the origin and cause of this fire. Detectives from the Vermont State Police and an investigator from the Division of Fire Safety also were on the scene. “

Electrical and natural causes were ruled out in the blaze. The fire is considered suspicious, the VSP’s Williams said.

Anyone with any further information on the fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Williams at the VSP Rutland Barracks, Rutland City Police Detective Rosario, or call the Arson Tip Award Line at 1-800-ARSON. If information is provided that leads to an arrest, up to $5,000 could be awarded.

Agencies involved in this fire suppression included, Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, and Clarendon Fire Departments and the American Red Cross.