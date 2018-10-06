Swiss Miss

× Expand Photo by Stan Biasini

Congratulations to Vermont 4-H Club member Adele Biasini who was named Senior Dairy Class Champion, in fitting and showing and the Junior and Reserve Grand Champion, in conformation for the Brown Swiss breed at the 4-H dairy show at Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts last month. Other winners included: Spring Yearling Heifer, Abigail Reen, of Lincoln (first); two-year-old heifer, Jonathan Flores-Torres of Addison (first); Jersey Honorable Mention Senior Champion, Addison Hubbell of Shoreham, Two-Year-Old Heifer, Addison Hubbell of Shoreham (first); and Winter calf, Sarah Hill, of New Haven (third).