× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | The front elevation of Middlebury’s Unitarian Universalist Church, located on Duane Court, displays a Black Lives Matter banner. According to the Boston-based U.U. Association, black lives matter doesn’t mean that black lives are valued more than other lives, or that all lives don’t matter: “The systemic devaluing of black lives calls us to bear witness, even as we acknowledge that oppression takes many intersecting forms,” the church claims.