Tale of the hunter

Squinting into the newly risen sun, I determined that the hunter’s truck parked at the side of the road across from my house belonged to an acquaintance. In that split second of recognition a puff of my breath fogged-up the window at the head of my bed so I rolled over, closed my eyes and enjoyed the aroma of freshly brewed coffee as it wandered from the kitchen into the bedroom. Today is the first day of rifle season in Vermont.

I could be out there. I could be out there hunting and stalking and doing all that hunting stuff. Maybe, I should have gotten up at 4 a.m. and driven to some place where I think deer like to go in order to get shot, preferably by me.

I could park my car at the side of the road and trek into the wilderness and be in position before the sun rises because that’s the time all deer like to walk right into the hunter’s crosshairs. I need a cup of coffee. I will take it to the recliner parked at the living room window and keep an eye on the truck.

Reflecting upon my upbringing in Bennington County, it sometimes puzzles me why I have no real desire to hunt anything anymore.

I started on the path to becoming a great hunter at a very early age (rabbit hunting as you may have read). In my youth I was always playing soldiers and cowboys and Indians with other kids in the neighborhood. Consequently, I became familiar with firearms ranging from six-shooters to Tommy Guns and submachine guns.

A fancy riverboat belt that sported a buckle concealing a pop-out derringer (purchased at Fishman’s on Main Street) was also in my arsenal. I owned a BB gun when I was nine years old and went rabbit hunting with my father and brother out on East Road at least once! My credential seemed flawless!

But, alas and alak. My dreams of renown as an expert hunter and slayer of deer were to be dashed by the cruel hand of fate. During my teen years, Colgate Mountain was my favorite hunting grounds. I spent more than a few weekends hunting squirrel and partridge there with Curt LeBlanc and other high school buddies. But when it came to hunting deer, I was outta luck, Chuck. Not a deer to be seen, ever.

My Dad hunted deer for 36 years before he bagged his first and only deer. This should have been a tip-off for me. He trapped and hunted in the spooky Bennington Triangle for years as well as surrounding woodlands. He knew the woods like the back of his hand. My parents would scout the deer every day after work at Ben-Mont Mills when they went for their drives along the back roads. If anyone knew where the deer were, they knew.

I asked him why it took him so many years to get his deer and he responded by saying, “You know Tommy, your mother and I would sit in the woods and all day long, every day of the season and not move a muscle. The deer would walk right up to us. I could touch them with the barrel of my gun.”

“Why didn’t you shoot them?” I asked. He replied saying: “Your mother would always say, ‘Oh, Henry don’t shoot the poor deer. See how cute they are and look at those big brown eyes.’ And I wouldn’t shoot. This went on for 35 years until one day mom couldn’t go with me. I wasn’t in the apple orchard more than ten minutes when this buck came wandering by and, well you know, BANG.”

Native Vermonter Tom Pinsonneault lives in Orwell. This is part one of a multi-part series.