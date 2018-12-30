Tale of the Vermont hunter

× Expand Photo provided by the Wheel Inn “I sat in the woods all alone ... and thought about the home fries and sausage and pancakes smothered in syrup and cups of piping hot coffee at the Wheel Inn,” writes Tom Pinsonneault. The restaurant is a popular breakfast destination for hunters during Vermont’s deer hunting season.

As it turned out, my luck hunting was not as good as my Dad’s. But it really didn’t matter to me. I think I liked being in the woods in the autumn and early winter more for the enjoyment of nature and simply getting away from the noise of civilization more than anything else.

I remember when, as a newly wed, I invited my wife Sharon to go hunting with me at a secret spot I discovered in back hills of Orwell.

She had never experienced hunting before, and I thought this was a terrific idea. Look at my parents: They hunted for years together, and when they were no longer able to hunt, they hiked the streets of Bennington.

They became a fixture of downtown Bennington and were often found sitting on the bench in front of the town clerk’s office or the Pennysaver visiting with passersby. Togetherness was good.

I parked at the side of a road, and we followed a wood path near Crescent Orchard for a short distance. Eventually, the path widened and took on the appearance of an old leaf covered road, very much like the Colgate Mountain road in Bennington and lined by maples and other hardwoods in full color, but this was Orwell and a different time and different place.

The sky was azure blue with white billowy clouds framing the sun as it warmed the day. I was lost in the moment, being one with nature and on the prowl for big game.

I hadn’t noticed anything at first.

Then, as if creeping up from my subconscious, my keen hunter senses took over. I stopped. What was the racket? I turned. Sharon had discovered a holly vine. No, more than that, she discovered a treasure trove of holly vine!

She had been ripping up the vines and had quite a tangled mass of them by the time I reached her side. She was very excited at the “find” and talked excitedly of projects involving wreath making and other crafty ideas.

I was really glad that hunting had proved to make her so happy but thought it prudent to make a hasty retreat out of the woods before other hunters are able to zero-in on the cause of the racket and read us the hunter’s manual, the section about etiquette in the woods. Another wildlife win at my expense.

Eventually, I stopped hunting altogether for several years until my brother-in-law Bruce Atwood, who lives in the neighboring town of Shoreham, took pity and invited me on a deer hunting expedition.

This invitation turned into an annual event until several years ago when our schedules conflicted and taking to the woods seemed a lost opportunity.

But I rallied. I got up early one day at the onset of deer hunting season a few years later and drove to Benson. I sat in the woods all alone for about 15 minutes and thought about the home fries and sausage and pancakes smothered in syrup and cups of piping hot coffee at the Wheel Inn.

Ten minutes later, I was drinking coffee and listening to stories of “the ones that got away.” I don’t think anyone can tell a story with the enthusiasm of a deer hunter when the game gets bigger and racks are all trophies and dangers abound.

These days, I remember enjoying listening to my seventh and eighth grade students recount their adventure stories on youth hunting day while watching that truck outside my window.

Who knows, I may get adventurous and grab my next cup of coffee down at the Wheel Inn. If I am lucky, I will come away with another great story.

- Writer Tom Pinsonneault lives in Orwell. This is the concluding portion of his personal story of deer hunting in Vermont.