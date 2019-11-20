Task Force: ‘Open Creek Road immediately’

× Expand After a long delay, Creek Road in Middlebury may finally reopen. Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Selectboard members recently discussed a recommendation from the Creek Road Task Force that the town should install guardrails along eroded sections on the southern end of Creek Road, which has been closed since 2015 due safety concerns, and reopen the road to through-traffic immediately.

The task force made its recommendation in response to concerns about the legal status of the road.

In 2015 the town funded an engineering study to identify alternatives for repairing and reopening some or all of the road.

The selectboard formed the Middlebury Creek Road Task Force last spring to work with local consulting engineer Peter Degraff to evaluate and cost out options, based on his analysis of the engineering study, for making repairs to the roadway sufficient enough to open it again.

Having heard the task force’s recommendation, and after a lengthy discussion, the board voted 4 to 3 in favor of taking no action on the recommendation to reopen the road immediately, pending the completion of the Task Force’s alternatives analysis, which should be ready for the Board’s review in the first quarter of 2020.