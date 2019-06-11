Taxpayers help fund Community Trust

× Expand Photo provided Gov. Phil Scott announced that the Addison County Community Trust received a $400,000 subgrant. The local trust is partnering with Housing Vermont to develop 24 units of mixed-income housing at 45 Armory Lane in Vergennes.

VERGENNES | Vermont Gov. Phil Scott last week joined local, state and federal partners to announce over $2.5 million in taxpayer-funded community development grants to nine communities in nine different counties throughout Vermont.

Scott announced that the Addison County Community Trust received a $400,000 subgrant. The local trust is partnering with Housing Vermont to develop 24 units of mixed-income housing at 45 Armory Lane in Vergennes.

“Communities across our state will use these grants to build housing, improve infrastructure, support business growth, restore historic buildings and serve the needs of working families and homeless Vermonters,” said Scott on June 3. “There’s no shortage of good ideas in Vermont and these grants are a great tool to bring them to life.”

The state awards approximately $7 million annually in competitive grants through Vermont’s Department of Housing and Community Development. The grants are funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding is targeted to address the needs of lower-income Vermonters through partnership between federal, state and local government.

Additional taxpayer-funded community development grantees in the area:

$200,000 — Town of Fair Haven: Grant to create a community center on the second floor of the town offices, addressing fire code improvements and accessibility modifications.