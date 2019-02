× Expand Photo by CHCRR

RUTLAND | Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region (CHCRR) will hold its WinterFest, Friday and Saturday Feb. 22-23, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Take a picture at the annual Teddy Bear Clinic and enter the raffle for a Vermont teddy bear. CHCRR’s chili cook-off will be held Saturday at the Rutland Main Street Park where chefs will prepare healthy chili. The chili tasting is free and open to the public from noon until 2 p.m.