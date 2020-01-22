The end of wind power in Vermont

× Expand Photo by Dirk Ingo Franke Wind power Dairy Wind Vermont’s Dairy Air Wind project came to end last week. It was Vermont’s last, large-scale wind energy project. Statewide opposition has put an end to wind power in the state.

MIDDLEBURY | First it was nuclear, then coal. Now, wind power is on the chopping block in NIMBY Vermont.

Last week, officials of Dairy Air Wind, the last remaining wind energy project being developed in Vermont, announced the ending of all development activities surrounding the project.

Project partner, multi-millionaire David Blittersdorf of Hinesburg cited Vermont’s hostile to wind energy as the leading cause for the death of the project.

Dairy Air Wind was intended to be a single-turbine project sited in a cornfield on the Champney family’s 450-acre dairy farm in Holland, Vermont.

“In 2012, there were over a dozen wind projects in development. Now there are none. This is truly a sad state of affairs for Vermont,” said Blittersdorf. “Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. We must combat the carbon emissions crisis and move to a renewable energy-based future. We simply can’t do this without wind energy as part of the mix. Anyone who tells you otherwise either doesn’t understand the science or is lying.”

According to Vermont activist Annette Smith, “In no way did the PUC or Governor Scott do anything to disadvantage Blittersdorf’s case. Blittersdorf chose not to meet the requirements that every other wind developer at the time was required to meet. If anyone is to blame for this project failing, it is David Blittersdorf.” ■