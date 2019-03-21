The forever budget gap

As Monteplier correspondent Guy Page reported in these pages last week, the Vermont Legislature has the discretion to fund, modify, or not fund thousands of current and proposed line items that comprise the proposed 2020 General Fund budget, estimated at $1.6 billion.

“It must by law fund $60 million in required new spending,” according to Page’s State Headliners column. House Appropriations Chair Kitty Toll (D-Danville) told the House Democratic Caucus, as Mr. Page reported, “the $60 million in required 2020 spending is made necessary because previous legislatures incurred debt or committed future Legislatures to pay for mandated programs.”

Here’s the Senate’s breakdown according to Mr. Page’s report:

$6 million debt service

$21 million committed for underfunded teachers retirement fund

$6 million committed for underfunded state employees retirement fund

$9 million committed in last year’s state employee pay increase

$6 million committed for state employee job reclassification

$11 million required for expected Agency of Human Services caseload growth in mandated services

“The total budget gap is ‘only’ about $7 million...” as Page reported, “but lawmakers and taxpaying Vermonters shouldn’t breathe a sigh of relief (‘hey, it could be worse’) because the gap for 2021 is expected to be $38-52 million.”

“We need to plan prudently now to limit the damage,” Senator Toll told her fellow Democrats last week.

We know how we got in the hole we’re in; the immediate question is, who will dig us out?