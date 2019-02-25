The legal side of name calling

× Expand Photo provided Attorney Aaron Minc: “Unfortunately, there really isn’t much or any of a case here for defamation, certainly not in the context of politicians calling each other names.”

MIDDLEBURY | When someone calls another person a “racist,” as Sen. Bernie Sanders did of President Donald Trump on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is it considered defamatory speech?

Speaking at an event in South Carolina on Jan. 21, Sanders labeled the president of the United States “a racist,” but didn’t offer evidence of the claim.

“I must tell you it gives me no pleasure to tell you that we now have a President of the United States who is a racist. We have a president intentionally, purposefully trying to divide us up by the color of our skin, by our gender, by the country we came from, by our religion,” Sanders said. Following the remark, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel came to the president’s defense in a tweet.

“Absolutely disgusting and wrong. [Trump] has brought African American and Hispanic unemployment to record lows, passed historic criminal justice reform. Even worse that Bernie is using MLK Day to make an incendiary comment like that,” McDaniel wrote.

Hurling “racist” accusations across the political aisle has been a staple of some politicians during election cycles going back to 1968. But do such insults pose any legal risk to the person committing the slur? Last August, when “CNN Tonight” news host Don Lemon said President Trump “traffics in racism,” he appeared to receive no consequence for making the claim.

Nevertheless, calling someone “racist” without cause is damaging to the person accused and has become a powerful political tool in the United States.

Are smears legally actionable? According to current legal opinion, calling someone a “racist” may be moot as far as defamation and slander claims are concerned. Defamatory statements are defined by legal sources as any communication which harms an individual’s reputation so much that it negatively impacts the person’s respect or confidence on the job or in the community.

Aaron Minc, principal of Minc Defamation Law LLC, in Orange Village, Ohio, told True North Reports that Trump wouldn’t have much luck going after Sanders on legal grounds. “Unfortunately, there really isn’t much or any of a case here for defamation, certainly not in the context of politicians calling each other names,” Minc said of the Sanders comment. “Statements by public officials are pretty well protected, so not likely a defamation case here. There’s little a president can do.”

Minc noted that defamation laws vary from state to state, and the person who is smeared must prove that a statement was defamatory in order to make a claim.

In other countries, however, false accusations of racism may carry more weight, at least compared to the United States.

Attorney Ivan Israelstam, of Labour Law Management Consulting, a legal firm located in Randburg, South Africa, reports that accusations of racism, especially in the workplace, in the are taken seriously in the former apartheid nation. False accusations of racism are taken just as seriously, too.

“Employees must avoid making false accusations of racism as this could put them on hot water,” according to Israelstam. “...Falsely accusing a person of racism threatens racial harmony at the workplace, it is racially offensive, abusive and insulting, and such accusations therefore deserve strong discipline.”

The reporter reached out to Daniel McLean, spokesperson for Bernie Sanders, to comment on the Vermont senator’s name-calling against the president. He did not respond to several requests to do so.

Note: An expanded version of this story first appeared on True North Reports.