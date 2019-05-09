The phantom wino

At a news conference last week, Gov. Phil Scott and Green Up Vermont kicked off the 49th annual Green Up Day which took place on May 4 in towns throughout Vermont. Since 1970, the year of the first Earth Day celebration, Vermonters have greened up 13,000 miles of roadside in the nation’s largest and oldest statewide green up event.

“This annual effort demonstrates our commitment to keeping our state and natural resources clean and as litter-free as possible,” said Scott. “I want to encourage all Vermonters to get involved in Green Up Day this year (an next year)—it makes a real difference and it’s an important part of who we are as Vermonters.”

“Green Up Day is an iconic event in Vermont where volunteers of all ages celebrate community, spring, and the greening up of our state. A big thank you to all the volunteers who help make Green Up Day the success that is,” said Green Up Vermont Interim Executive Director Sue Killoran.

And thanks to the efforts of Green Up Day volunteers around our local area, Addison County roadsides looked a little sweeter this week. We praise these responsible citizens who take pride in their immediate environment.

Last Saturday, hundreds of volunteers were seen carrying bulging green-colored trash bags as they swept up and down area roads picking up litter discarded mostly by uncaring, lazy motorists (although a few items inadvertently blow off trash and recycling trucks making their rounds now and then).

Where I live, on Halladay Road in Middlebury, I chatted with two Green Up volunteers picking up litter hereabouts. They were clearly puzzled about the source of the excessive amount of containers of alcoholic beverages, especially those small, “single-gulp” plastic bottles of Woodbridge Chardonnay wine.

One Green Up volunteer remarked that a true lover of wine would most likely shun such wasteful containers: “Really. Only a wino would love this kind of convenient buzz-delivery mechanism; wine boxes and little plastic things pollute our roadsides and fill up our landfills with more hydrocarbon-based waste that never decays,” he said. Well, you won’t get an argument from me. Read our local police reports: we hear a lot about opioid addiction, but what about our widespread problem of alcoholism? It may be the more rampant disease here in Vermont. And it comes at a cost that can be seen along our roadsides in the guise of accidents, highway fatalities, and even down to the litter of bottles and cans.

Those dozens of discarded, small Woodbridge wine bottles, originating at Robert Mondavi’s winery in California (along with other brands), have been found by local Green Up volunteers for several years; they must be tossed all along Halladay Road by a DUI driver (or drivers) who frequents the road between Middlebury and Salisbury. And it’s an ongoing problem.

Who can possibly drink so much wine in a two-mile stretch of suburban road?

One female neighbor of mine posits that there’s a woman behind our local chardonnay bottle mess. It sounds sexist, but she bases her hypothesis on the fact that she sees that women tend to have wine-drinking problems while alcoholic men consume more beer and whiskey, etc. I sure don’t know if there’s any hard data to support her idea but it might make an interesting sociology science project.

No matter, it’s going to be hard to nab the perp of our roadside wine-bottle litter but I have faith that it will be a matter of time before some sharp local resident identifies the target vehicle just as something is being tossed out an open window. We’re on the lookout. Then, our neighborhood “phantom wino” will finally be revealed, in flagrante delicto.

— The editor