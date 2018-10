× Expand Photo by Krista Barbagallo-Brush

RUTLAND | The award-winning Rutland Youth Theatre performed “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen at the Rutland Intermediate School last week. Produced by Saskia Hagen Groom and directed by Mikki Lane, the fairy tale included talking ravens, an evil spider, a prince and princess, a band of robbers and the wild robber-girl, greedy polar bears and a brave reindeer. Actors from grades K through 12 in the Rutland-Brandon area made up the cast