They’re here! Ash borer reported in Addison County

× Expand Photo by Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources The emerald ash borer is described as a green buprestid (metallic wood-boring beetles) or jewel beetle native to northeastern Asia that feeds on ash species.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Tree Committee members Judy Wiger-Grohs, Leslie Kameny and Chris Zeoli, also Middlebury’s tree warden, conveyed the news to the Middlebury Selectboard that the emerald ash borer (EAB) insect has been detected in Bristol, the first sign of infestation in Addison County.

State and county representatives have said that the insect may be in Middlebury, as well.

The EAB is described as a green buprestid (metallic wood-boring beetles) or jewel beetle native to northeastern Asia that feeds on ash trees.

“Females lay eggs in bark crevices on ash trees, and larvae feed underneath the bark of ash trees to emerge as adults in one to two years,” according to the reference book “American Beetles.”

On June 11, the committee told selectboard members about locations in Middlebury where ash trees are concentrated in the public right-of-way and potential treatment options and costs.