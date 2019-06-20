They missed commencement but won an NCAA title

× Expand Middlebury College photo Front row (L-R): Susanna Baker, Henley Hall; Back row: Jenna McNicholas, Kate Furber, Campbell Goldsmith, President Laurie Patton, Alex White, Casey O’Neill, Emma McDonagh and Sara DiCenso.

MIDDLEBURY | When Middlebury College celebrated commencement for the class of 2019 on May 26, nine seniors were missing. But they had a good excuse.

As their classmates crossed the stage on the quad in Middlebury, the nine missing grads — all members of the women’s lacrosse team — were busy winning the NCAA national championship in Ashland, Virginia. It’s the team’s seventh national title and second in the last four years under head coach Kate Livesay.

The players enjoyed a commencement celebration of their own at the Kirk Center. Surrounded by family and friends, the graduates in their caps and gowns heard a talk by Athletic Director Erin Quinn and remarks by President Laurie Patton.

Each was called up to receive a diploma and the traditional replica of Gamaliel Painter’s cane, which is given to every graduate of Middlebury College. The entire gathering celebrated with a champagne reception at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The graduates who played on the women’s lacrosse team included Susanna Baker, Sara DiCenso, Kate Furber, Campbell Goldsmith, Henley Hall, Emma McDonagh, Jenna McNicholas, Casey O’Neill and Alex White.