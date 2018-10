× Expand Photo provided

MENDON | Allen Pools and Spa held a special Pink Mixer at the store on U.S. Route 4 in Mendon last week. The event supported Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC). A 50/50 raffle and door prizes included gift baskets with a Peter Huntoon watercolor art print, gift certificates from Otto’s Cones Point General Store among others. The business is raffling off a pink hot tub shown here with staffers with proceeds going to MSABC. Tickets are on sale at the store or online.