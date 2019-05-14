Ticks, Lyme disease focus of public talk

× Expand Photo provided Dr. J. Gavin Cotter, M.D., infectious disease specialist at the Rutland Regional Medical Center (right), will discuss fears and facts about tick diseases in Vermont on May 28.

RUTLAND | One of Vermont’s most respected medical practitioners in the rapidly changing field of infectious diseases will provide important information to local residents about Lyme disease and its symptoms. Residents from Rutland and Addison counties are welcome to attend an upcoming discussion in Rutland.

Image provided Lyme Disease Map A new Lyme disease map prepared by the Yale School of Public Health.

On Tuesday, May 28, from 6-8 p.m., Dr. J. Gavin Cotter, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at the Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), will present a free, informational talk on the prevalent illnesses transmitted by ticks in Vermont. The talk is an important public health outreach by RRMC.

“If you spend time outdoors or have pets that go outdoors you need to be aware of ticks,” according to RRMC’s Peg Bolgioni. “Dr. Cotter will discuss what happens when one is exposed to a tick carrying anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Lyme disease, and how to treat, diagnose, and prevent these diseases. He will also explore the myths about these diseases that circulate in the media.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, treated Lyme disease can produce varying symptoms: “These include fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis. Seek medical attention if you observe any of these symptoms and have had a tick bite, live in an area known for Lyme disease, or have recently traveled to an area where Lyme disease occurs.”

Early signs and symptoms (from three to 30 days after a tick bite) may include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes and erythema migrans (EM) rash.

Following Cotter’s talk, there will be a question and answer period. RRMC staffers will provide free refreshments. Please note that registration is required in advance. For more information and to register, visit rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.