MIDDLEBURY | Notable photographs on loan from the Henry Sheldon Museum’s “Our Town“ exhibit, depicting the history of Middlebury, are currently displayed in the public spaces of Middlebury’s new town offices building. Visitors will witness the town’s history as they wander through the public corridors and meeting rooms. Pictured: Rogers Block on fire, Jan. 4, 1929, Main Street in Middlebury From photographic postcard published by Gove Studio. Collection of Henry Sheldon Museum.