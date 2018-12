× Expand Photo provided by NASA

This month marks 50 years since the Apollo 8 circumnavigated the Moon. Apollo 8, the second manned spaceflight mission in the NASA Apollo program, was launched on Dec. 21, 1968. It became the first manned spacecraft to leave low Earth orbit, reach the Earth’s Moon, orbit it and return safely to Earth. Just like other Americans, many Vermonters watched the astronauts’ live lunar-orbit TV broadcast while sitting around their holiday trees on Christmas Eve.