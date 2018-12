× Expand Photo provided by the Library of Congress

RUTLAND | This vintage photograph shows the Center Rutland Rail Bridge above Center Rutland Falls, also known as Mead’s Falls. The image appeared first on a hand-tinted 1905 postcard printed by the Detroit Publishing Company. An 18th-century fort, which was the military headquarters of the Republic of Vermont, stood near the site. Center Rutland Selectboard member Mary Ashcroft announced that a small park is now planned nearby.