In 1962, actor Robert Lansing, star of ABC-TV’s Emmy Award-winning “12 O’Clock High” series and actress/wife Emily McLaughlin met Robert Frost in Ripton during the summer before the poet’s death at age 88. The Hollywood couple enrolled at the Bread Loaf School to learn and write poetry and toured the Middlebury area. Bread Loaf was long linked to Frost; he attended 29 sessions traveling to the Ripton campus from his nearby home.