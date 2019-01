× Expand Photo provided by Collection of the Vermont State Archives

This rare vellum manuscript of the Constitution of Vermont dates from 1777. The constitution was amended in 1786 and again in 1793, two years after Vermont’s admission to the federal union in 1791. Vermont was the 14th state, becoming the first state to enter the Union after the original 13 colonies, and as a counterweight to slave-holding Kentucky, which was admitted to the Union the following year.