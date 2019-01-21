Time capsule

× Expand Photo provided by Vermont Historical Society

WINDSOR | On July 8, 1777, a group of delegates met at this tavern (today open as the historic Old Constitution House) in Windsor to sign the Constitution of Vermont. The constitution said that Vermont was an independent state, not part of New York or New Hampshire. According to the Vermont Constitution, “They (the New Yorkers) have, and still continue, an unjust claim to those lands” which the settlers bought from New Hampshire. After Vermonters wrote their constitution, Vermont was no longer part of New York.