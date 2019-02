× Expand Image by Knowol

MIDDLEBURY | This map of Middlebury was produced in 1886 by artist Lucien R. Burleigh, who spent his career visiting towns across America and creating detailed maps of what he saw, as if from a bird’s eye. Old Middlebury landmarks highlighted on the map include Middlebury College, the former Addison County fairgrounds, Addison House, Middlebury Town Hall and the Central Vermont Railroad Station.