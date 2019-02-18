Time capsule

× Expand Aquatint by Antiques at Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON | Tim Camisa and Mike Rooney, of South Burlington’s Antiques at Vermont shop at the University Mall, are hosting a current exhibit of patent medicine in Vermont. The mall shop showcases the work and history of Dr. B. J. Kendall, an Enosburg Falls native, who during the 1800s invented and sold his famous “Spavin Cure,” an opiate-based patent medicine that was used on horses and humans. This hand-tinted 1816 aquatint, by satirist T. Rowlandson, spoofed such dangerous, addictive nostrums.