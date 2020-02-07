× Expand Photo courtesy Bill Powers VT-020820-TIME-CAPSULE-Forestdale,-wheel-&-furnace

BRANDON | A view of the ruins of the 19th century ironworks in the Forest Dale section of Brandon. The operation was built in 1824 to replace an earlier furnace that was established in 1810 by John Smith to process iron ore that came from nearby ore beds, as well as from Leicester Hollow. Hematite ore was processed with local charcoal to produce pig iron that was then cast into ingots. The iron company also cast stoves, cooking pots, chains, axes, tools, small cannons, and ornamental iron for chairs, statues, and vases.