Time Capsule

BARNARD | In 1881, farmer James Cadwell was hunting in Barnard. He tracked what was purportedly the last panther in Vermont. Cadwell asked Alexander Crowell, a local hunter, for help. After Crowell shot the catamount, he had his picture taken with the animal. Later on, the catamount was given to the Vermont Historical Society Museum. You can visit the preserved catamount at the VHS museum in Montpelier. While “officially” considered the last catamount, modern sightings of mountain lions across Vermont say otherwise.