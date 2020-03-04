× Expand Photo courtesy of the Green Mountain Club VT-030720-TIME-CAPSULE-long-trail

Women hikers take a break while hiking a portion of Vermont’s then uncompleted Long Trail in the summer of 1920. Outdoorsman James P. Taylor first came up with the idea of the Long Trail along the spine of the Green Mountain range in 1909. And within a year, work began on blazing the rocky trail. The Long Trail was a pioneering path since it is hailed as America’s first long-distance walking path. Building the trail encountered many physical obstacles. It wasn’t completed until 1930.