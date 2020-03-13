× Expand Photo courtesy of the Waterfront Diving Center VT-031420-TIME-CAPSULE-ferry-boat

Pictured is the maiden voyage of the Lake Champlain ferry “Adirondack” in 1954. The vessel is filled to the gunnels with summer vacationers and local residents on the passage between Vermont and New York. The ferry boat was just retired and its final fate uncertain. Some local groups would like to sink the ferry to form an artificial reef offshore for lake wildlife and SCUBA divers. But the vessel may also end up at a Staten Island scrapyard. Stay tuned.