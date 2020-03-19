× Expand Photo: Vermont Archive & Records Administration VT-032120-TIME-CAPSULE--Hollister_Jackson This photograph was taken in early 1927 shortly before his untimely death. He served as the state’s second-in-command for 10 months.

Last year, we looked at Vermont’s 55th Lt. Gov. S. Hollister Jackson (R). This time, we look at the tragic end of this elected official of the 1920s. A native Canadian who moved to Barre as a young man, Jackson died during the infamous Vermont Flood of 1927.

“Jackson’s car stalled after he hit a deep hole while attempting to drive through the rising Potash Brook near his home at Nelson and Tremont streets in Barre,” as reported in “Roadside History of Vermont” by Peter S. Jennison.

“According to a witness, Jackson’s hat and glasses were knocked off, and he appeared dazed,” Jennison reports. “He began walking towards his house, and water rushing fast enough to cut a channel across Nelson Street (then a dirt road) carried him away. Those nearby attempted unsuccessfully to save him, as did a Vermont National Guard detachment. He drowned, and the next day his body was recovered from the Potash approximately a mile from where he was last seen.”