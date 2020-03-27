Time Capsule

× Expand Photo from Library of Congress

SALISBURY | An undated, possibly early 1900s, photograph of Shard Villa in Salisbury. The historic mansion, located at the intersection of Shard Villa and Columbus Smith roads, was built in 1872. It is an elaborate, sophisticated example of Second Empire architecture, built by Columbus Smith, an international lawyer. It was first listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. The Smith family are entombed in the ornate mausoleum on the grounds facing the road.