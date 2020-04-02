× Expand National Museum of American History photo VT-040420-Time-Capsule-Horatio-Jackson-Nelson

The “Vermont” was the first horseless carriage to cross the United States during the spring and summer months of 1903. The auto traveled from San Francisco to New York City. Made in Ohio, the car was a twin-cylinder 1903 model made by the Winton Motor Carriage Co. of Ohio (Winton later merged with General Motors). The Vermont’s overland crew was owner pilot Dr. Horatio Nelson Jackson, of Burlington, Vermont, mechanic and navigator Sewall K. Crocker, and their mascot dog Bud. Bud became a bit of a national celebrity following the famous transcontinental trek. In 1903, there were just 150 miles of paved road in the USA. In some places Dr. Jackson paid as much as $5 for five gallons of gasoline.