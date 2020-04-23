× Expand Colorized image of Dickens by Klimbims VT-042520-TIME-CAPSULE-Dickens-by-Klimbims

BRATTLEBORO | T.P. James, an 1870s-era newspaper editor from Brattleboro, claimed he was the “spirit pen” of English novelist Charles Dickens (pictured). Dickens died of a stroke in 1870 with his novel, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” left undone. Thus, the recently departed spirit of the great author was channeled through James, or so the co-editor of the Windham County Reformer claimed. A master of 19th-century fake news, James completed Dickens’ mystery novel saying it was Dickens’ spirit directing him to do so. Really? It sounded like a hoax. “Yes,” says one Vermont researcher. “There is a danger in taking the story of how James came to write the end of ‘...Edwin Drood’ without a large spoonful of salt,” says Rolf Parker-Houghton of this literary fake. As a footnote, while Dickens visited parts of New England in 1842, there’s no firm evidence of him ever stepping foot in Vermont.