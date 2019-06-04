Tour to explore downtown park

× Expand Photo provided Wagner Hodgson received a 2019 Vermont Public Places Honor Award for the design of Middlebury’s new downtown green-space park.

MIDDLEBURY | On Saturday, June 8, starting at 10 a.m. Middlebury’s Sheldon Museum, will host landscape architect Theodore “Ted” Adams of Wagner Hodgson on a tour of the new Middlebury Town Park located within a block of the museum.

According to musuem Associate Director Mary Ward Manley, “come and enjoy the park and learn more about its design.”

Manley’s highlight of the tour noted that Hodgson will describe “the creative process” involved in creating the new park.

Described as a “play lawn”, the new downtown park includes plenty of seating, picnic opportunities on the lawn or using tables. The unusual park also includes informative historic markers and public art displays.

“In 2019, Wagner Hodgson received a Vermont Public Places Honor Award for the design of the park,” according to Manley.

Wagner Hodgson, a landscape architecture and design studio, was founded in 1987 and maintains offices in Burlington, Vermont and Hudson, New York.

“Structured as a traditional open design studio, Wagner Hodgson encourages and fosters a collaborative design process amongst our team and clients,” according to the firm’s own business history. “This environment cultivates a shared commitment to design excellence for making of new landscapes that are beautiful, resilient, social, and performative.”

This downtown park tour is free to the public, courtesy of the Sheldon Museum.

Visitors will be able meet Adams at 10 a.m. on the front porch of the Sheldon Museum at 1 Park St.

The tour will last about one hour. Reservations are not required.

The special tour is an outreach of the museum’s summer-long exhibit, titled “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley.”

The Sheldon Museum is located at 1 Park St. in downtown Middlebury across from the Ilsley Public Library.

For details and directions, call the Sheldon Museum at 802-388-2117 or visit henrysheldonmuseum.org.