Tourism state’s No. 2 income generator

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio “Winter makes Vermont a unique tourism destination compared to neighboring states,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Wendy Knight. Pictured: Tourists and locals enjoy skiing at the Middlebury Snow Bowl in Hancock.

MIDDLEBURY | For most Vermonters, it’s clear that the state relies heavily on tourism to help add needed money in local coffers. A just released state report indicates just how important tourism is to a state known best for its ski industry, Green Mountains and picture-postcard landscape.

Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing released Vermont’s 2017 Tourism Benchmark Study Dec. 20.

According to Nate Formalarie, of the Vermont Department of Tourism & Marketing, the report illustrates the impact tourism has on the economy through spending, jobs and revenue to local and state governments.

In 2017, 13 million people visited Vermont, bringing $2.8 billion into the state, according to Formalarie.

“After manufacturing, tourism represents the largest contribution of out-of-state money to Vermont’s economy,” Formalarie said.

“The industry supports 32,000 jobs, or nearly 10 percent of the state’s workforce. The tourism sector contributed $391 million in tax revenue in 2017, which provides a tax reduction of $1,450 for every Vermont household.”

Gov. Scott has made tourism one of his administration’s keystones since his first term in 2017.

“The tourism benchmark study confirms what we intuitively know: tourism is vital to growing our economy,” said Scott. “Tourists visit all corners of our state, spending money on fuel, dining, lodging and our quality Vermont products. These visitors are essential to strengthening our local economies and rural communities.”

And the most important yearly season for Vermont’s coffers should surprise no one; it’s winter, especially in the southern part of the state.

“Winter makes Vermont a unique tourism destination compared to neighboring states,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Wendy Knight.

“While summer is the strongest tourism season across the Northeast, Vermont sees strong economic activity during the winter months that states like New York and New Hampshire do not. Vermont’s ski resorts continue to invest in their properties, creating places and experiences that draw people to our state.”

Out-of-state residents are also key to Vermont’s economic health: According to the just release study, second homes make up 20 percent of all Vermont housing and second home owners contribute $380 million in economic activity.

“With its proximity to the primary drive markets of New York and Boston, Southern Vermont (Rutland, Bennington, Windsor and Windham Counties) accounts for 50 percent of second home property tax revenue and generates 40 percent of the state’s rooms tax receipts,” according to the governor’s office.

The report is available online at accd.vermont.gov/tourism/research/economic-impact.