Town budget plans to be finalized

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard conducted a public hearing Jan. 15 to take community input on the proposed Middlebury Town Fiscal Year 2020 (FY 20) General Fund Budget in advance of finalizing the warning for Vermont Town Meeting on March 4.

In her opening presentation to the board, Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay reviewed proposed cost reductions from the first draft budget totaling $96,137, which would drop the projected municipal tax rate increased from 4.4 cents to just over 3 cents.

After taking comment from residents attending the hearing, Middlebury Selectboard Chairperson Brian Carpenter said the board would meet again to discuss further potential expense reductions and finalize the FY20 budget for presentation to voters in March.