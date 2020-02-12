Town closer to new Amtrak platform

× 1 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-1 Construction on Middlebury’s long-awaited Amtrak passenger rail platform will begin late this year. Pictured: Computer-generated image of the downtown platform at the Marble Works. × 2 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-2 × 3 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-3 × 4 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-4 × 5 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-5 × 6 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-6 × 7 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-7 × 8 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-8 × 9 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-9 × 10 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-10 × 11 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-11 × 12 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-12 × 13 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-13 × 14 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-14 × 15 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-15 × 16 of 16 Expand Image courtesy of Jacobs Engineering VT-021520-Amtrak-platform-16 Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury residents gathered at town hall on Jan. 29 to learn more about the planned Amtrak passenger train platform planned for the Marble Works complex.

Construction of the 300-feet-long, canopied platform is scheduled to start this autumn and continue into the spring of 2021.

Jacobs Engineering Group designed the local platform with the ease of access and safety of future train passengers in mind. Otter Creek Engineering is involved with the parking plan.

According to Jim Gish, Downtown Middlebury Project Community Liaison, “this project is separate from the downtown bridge and rail project, it’s being managed locally by Middlebury’s Director of Planning & Zoning, Jen Murray , but clearly there’s a lot of overlap.”

Gish provided updates on the platform project in weekly, official newsletter to town residents.

“Once our downtown rail corridor is rebuilt and the Main Street and Merchants Row bridges are restored with a tunnel, the way is clear for Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Service out of New York’s Penn Station to extend north from Rutland to Burlington with station stops in Middlebury and Vergennes-Ferrisburgh,” he reported. “Service will start up in 2021 or 2022 depending on how ongoing discussions between the State and Amtrak play out.”

The recent public meeting was hosted by VTrans. The Vermont transportation agency is responsible for managing the federal taxpayer funds for the platform construction.

According to Gish, residents near the platform site are concerned about safety in regard to the serpentine curve on Seymour Street.

“A separate grant is funding the town’s construction of 16 parking spaces, a bus stop, a new sidewalk, and improvements to existing sidewalk,” Gish reported. “The intent is that arriving passengers could walk into town (to the Middlebury Inn, for example) by following the sidewalk underneath the Elm Street overpass and down Seymour Street to Main Street, rather than through the Marble Works.” ■