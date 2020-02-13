Town creates new homeless task force

× Expand Photo provided MEM-DAY-homeless-vet-sleeping Local homelessness: According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, Vermont has an estimated 1,291 experiencing homelessness on any given day.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley told members of the Selectboard on Jan. 27 that a new Homeless Task Force has been organized.

The new task force, under the Middlebury Public Health & Safety Committee (PH&SC), consists of several community members concerned about the Addison County shire town’s recent increase in homeless people.

Several local residents have told the Eagle about verbal exchanges with mentally ill individuals “camped” on the town green during the summer and autumn months.

Hanley told the Selectboard that Task Force members will meet and “propose substantive solutions” to local homelessness. He noted that the new group will offer its recommendations to the PH&SC. Recommendations are for considerations before any official action is taken.

According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, “Vermont has an estimated 1,291 experiencing homelessness on any given day... Of that total, 169 were family households, 104 were veterans, 101 were unaccompanied young adults (aged 18-24), and 160 were individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.”

Hanley also reported that a new handicapped parking spot should not be created at the Star Mill site on Park Street, “due to concerns about the resulting loss of multiple existing parking spaces and street-level maintenance issues.”

At the meeting, public nuisance ordinance was proposed “to authorize the town to remove structures that have been destroyed, are structurally unsound, or have been deemed a public safety hazard.”

The proposal comes on the heels of public comments regarding the 2017 fire-gutted remains of the Blue Spruce Motel, located at 2428 U.S. Route 7. Many deemed the ruins as an “eyesore”. The motel ruins were finally razed and carted away last summer. ■