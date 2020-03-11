Town Meeting decides local articles

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard recently approved six additional renewal applications for class 1-3 liquor licenses, outdoor consumption and entertainment permits as presented by Town Clerk Ann Webster.

Brent Rakowski, of Otter Creek Engineering, and Nicholas Wood, of Vermont Integrated Architecture, updated the Board on planning for the Adaptive Reuse Project at the former wastewater treatment facility adjacent to the Police Department on Lucius Shaw Lane.

The project was the subject of Article 10 on the warning for Town Meeting on March 2:

“Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Town of Middlebury in an amount not to exceed $850,000, subject to reduction from available alternate sources of funding, be issued for the purpose of rehabilitating the former wastewater treatment facility, including the Control Building for Police Department storage, the sand filter building for cruiser parking, a small hazardous material storage building, and energy upgrades to the P.D. building; all on Lucius Shaw Lane?”

DPW Planning Director Dan Werner reviewed with the Board the East Middlebury Flood Resiliency Project, Article 9 on the Town Meeting Warning:

“Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the town of Middlebury in an amount not to exceed $2 million, subject to reduction from available alternate sources of funding, be issued for the purpose of financing construction of Flood Resiliency Improvements for the Village of East Middlebury including: (1) repair the existing flood wall and extend the flood wall 150 feet downstream ($1,000,000); (2) armoring sections of the Ossie Road Berm ($800,000); and removing sediment from chute entrances and the top of large bars ($200,000), the total estimated cost of such improvements being $2 million, with the Town’s portion of the project cost estimated at $500,000?”

Werner also presented an overview of the Court Square-area water improvements project, including the phasing for the work, which appeared as Article 8 on the warning for Town Meeting. ■