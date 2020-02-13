Town reports $2.5 million surplus

MIDDLEBURY | In a discussion of the third draft of the proposed FY2021 budget with the Middlebury Selectboard, Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay reported that final budget results for FY2019 showed a General Fund surplus of nearly $2.5 million, a number which, on a proportional basis, she said was higher than the town’s target of maintaining a surplus in the 10% to 15% range.

Noting that the town has, for the last several years, applied $150,000 of the annual General Fund surplus to the following year’s budget, Ramsay presented an analysis showing the impact of applying $200,000 of the current surplus to the FY21 budget, and demonstrating how applying additional amounts in FY21 and subsequent years to the DPW Equipment Fund could help the town achieve its long-term goal of gradually phasing out the need to borrow and incur debt for major equipment purchases. Taken together with the previously-discussed increase in the amount of the Local Option Tax Surplus to be applied to offset capital projects and other proposed expense reductions, Ramsay said the FY21 budget as currently proposed would result in a General Fund Tax Rate increase of just over six tenths of one cent, or 0.8%.

The Board heard a presentation from Kate Rothwell, Middlebury Regional EMS interim executive director, and MREMS Board member Ben Fuller, requesting an increase in town funding for the organization from $21,240 in FY2020 to $84,960 in FY21.

The EMS-MREMS pair cited personnel costs, new equipment mandates and its aging fleet of vehicles as primary drivers for the requested increase. Given the size of the funding increase being requested, the Board agreed to place the request on the Middlebury Town Meeting warning as a separate article for discussion from the floor on Monday, March 2.

In her FY20 budget update, Ramsay reported that year-to-date actual expense as of Dec. 31, 2019, is in line with expectations overall, with the exception of DPW which anticipates ending the year with a budget deficit for winter salt. With several storms this season producing precipitation right around the freezing point, the department has been running through its salt supply at an accelerated rate.

At the conclusion of the budget discussions, the Selectboard voted to finalize an FY21 General Fund Budget totaling $11,503,680 for presentation at Middlebury Town Meeting on March 2. ■