Town seeks to ‘bag’ applicants

MIDDLEBURY | Interested in curbing the use of many pastic shoping bags in Middlebury? Here’s an opportunity to help the Middlebury Selectboard in its search for members of a new ad-hoc committee that will develop a first draft of a town ordinance regulating single-use plastic bags, for consideration by the board.

According to a notice by Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay, the creation of the Plastic Bag Ordinance Committee follows on voters approval of Article 12 by Australian ballot at the 2019 Middlebury Town Meeting, which advised and encouraged the Selectboard to “enact an ordinance that no retail establishment shall provide a Single-Use Carry-Out Plastic Bag, defined as a bag with a thickness of less than four mils, to a customer at the check stand, cash register, point of sale or other point of departure for the purpose of transporting food or merchandise out of the establishment.”

According to a town notice sent via email, “the Plastic Bag Ordinance Committee will comprise five members and will meet as necessary to craft a first draft of the ordinance, with an anticipated commitment of six-to-nine months. As part of its work drafting the ordinance, the committee will identify and seek input from local stakeholder groups who may be impacted by the proposed regulations.”

Candidates must submit a letter of interest to the Middlebury Selectboard, c/o Kathleen Ramsay, Town Manager, 77 Main St., Middlebury, Vermont 05753, no later than 5 p.m., on Wednesday, May 8.