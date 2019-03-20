Tree clearing underway

× Expand Photo by Jim Gish Trees cleared along the railroad tracks in Middlebury last week.

MIDDLEBURY | The 2019 construction season in Middlebury got underway as planned last week, in weather that Vermonters like to call “bracing,” with a day of tree clearing at the north end of the project.

Much of the first day’s work focused on clearing trees and brush that line the rail corridor at the back entrance to the Marble Works on Middle Seymour Street. Tree removal in this area will serve a dual purpose, clearing the way for reconstruction of the rail line up to the Elm Street overpass as well as preparing for 2020 construction of the town’s new rail platform and parking area for Amtrak service.

Several sugar maples will be left standing along this stretch as well as a majestic cottonwood that Tree Warden Chris Zeoli estimates at 85 years old.

As mentioned in the Community Liason email updates, tree removal is being performed by Trees Incorporated of Rutland; work will extend over about a two-week period. Hours of operation will be the standard 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The area to be cleared extends from Middle Seymour Street south to Cross Street along the rail corridor. While the majority of trees to be cleared are on land owned by the state in the railroad right of way, all abutting property owners were consulted in advance.

- Jim Gish is the Middlebury Project Community Liaison.